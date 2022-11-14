Makana 360, TOD Collaborate For Consumer Behaviour Analysis During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AMMAN - Makana 360, a data driven communications consulting firm, has signed a partnership agreement with TOD, beIN Media Group’s leading OTT platform for a comprehensive consumer behaviour analysis during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ streamed exclusively on TOD for the MENA region.

Using Buraq, an AI-enabled technology, Makana 360 will conduct massive brand listening and monitoring activities to better understand the digital presence and performance of TOD.

Using its innovative and unique interface, Makana 360 will collect and analyse millions of public online conversations across social media, news websites, blogs, forums, and offline media in 187 languages, including Arabic.

Its AI enabled analysis will reflect real-time fan sentiment towards their teams at all stages in the tournament as well as predict match results.

Speaking of the partnership John-Paul McKerlie, VP for Marketing and Sales at TOD said: “TOD is all about extending an immersive streaming experience for our viewers.



Our partnership with Makana 360 is a step further in this direction, wherein we will be leveraging their innovative and unique scoring tool that analyses millions of public online conversations to predict football matches results.; These will be shared with viewers on a real-time basis to ensure that they do not miss out the sentiments of millions of FIFA World Cup fans across the globe.





We will further use the consumer analysis provided by Makana 360 to enhance the platform and our offerings for future consumption.”

Abdurrahman Al-Husami, CEO at Makana 360, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with TOD to help it stay ahead in a competitive market and rapidly changing digital landscape.

Analysing consumer behaviour using social listening and AI-enabled technologies has become a crucial and integral part in helping brands understand consumers’ conversations about their products and services, and to meet their needs and demands”.