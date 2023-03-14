HyperPay, one of MENA region’s fastest growing payments services providers, announces collaboration with Oracle to provide innovative hospitality solution

Riyadh - HyperPay announces it is collaborating with Oracle to provide a “No-Show” solution benefiting hotels using Oracle OPERA Cloud Property Management System (PMS).

In a post-pandemic landscape, hotels are dealing with a sharp increase in demand but often lack the ability to successfully meet it, especially as a great number of no-show reservations can impact a hotel’s bottom line and cut into its profits.

One of the MENA region’s fastest growing payments services providers, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), HyperPay, announces the release of its innovative Hospitality Solution, available both to Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud customers via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) and OPERA 5 on-premises customers via OPERA Web Services. It is currently available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

HyperPay’s Hospitality Solution is designed specifically to help ensure hotels and their guests communicate accurately, and the “No-Show” solution is a fully automated process allowing hotels to bill customers for the first night’s stay in advance of their arrival on the premises.

Once payment is settled, HyperPay’s Hospitality Solution works with Oracle’s OPERA Cloud and OPERA 5 solutions to reflect the booking’s status and sends the client a booking confirmation along with a digital invoice.