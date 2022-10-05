Huawei Middle East vice president reaffirms commitment to Jordan's ICT development

In an exclusive meeting with a group of Jordanian media, Shunli Wang, Huawei's vice president in the Middle East, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the development of Jordan's telecom sector and the wider ICT ecosystem.

The senior regional executive said the company’s mandate in the ICT talent ecosystem in Jordan through the continuous investments in CSR initiatives and programmes targeted at nurturing the local talent. With these initiatives, Huawei aims to develop the future technology leaders that can drive Jordan's digital transformation, socio-economic development and the Kingdom's future digital economy.

Wang further highlighted that the company is looking to introduce the 5G network benefits to Jordan, coupled with AI, Cloud and other advanced technologies to better serve the citizens' needs.

He also called for maintaining a fair, unbiased and transparent 5G business environment. Huawei believes that providing equal opportunities to all global telecom vendors based on a proven track record of existing work with operators, global experience, cost and industry standards will ensure the international competitiveness of Jordan's telecom market.

The regional vice president stated that Huawei started business in Jordan 17 years ago and has maintained close relationships and strong collaborations with three local carriers – Zain, Orange and Umniah – to jointly provide continuous and secure network connections and services across the country.

In addition, the company maintained an excellent record of zero accidents in the past 17 years. Huawei engineers and experts have always supported their customers and partners in challenging times such as the heavy snow and COVID-19.

Huawei Jordan currently has over 300 direct employees and contributes more than 2,000 indirect jobs. The global ICT leader serves customers across diverse sectors to achieve their digital transformation goals by utilising its international experience and best practices and providing advanced technologies, solutions, products and services to enrich people's lives.