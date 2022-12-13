Four Seasons Hotel Amman showcases holiday offers

Four Seasons Hotel Amman has created a full menu of holiday delights this festive season that includes new offerings and signature favourites:

Turkey to Go

The Turkey to Go is a specialty menu that brings a slow-roasted turkey and all the trimmings, orange-hibiscus cranberry sauce, bread stuffing, brown sugar-glazed sweet potatoes, creamed corn casserole and creamy whipped potatoes to your doorstep. To place an order, please call 06-550-5555 at least 48 hours in advance.

Festive Dining

The Foyer Lounge is offering Winter High Tea and Champagne High Tea menus, as well as an ultimate Hot Chocolate.

La Capitale has on offer Vacherin Mont D'or, a seasonal French cheese that was a favourite of King Louis XV. Customers can celebrate Christmas at their favourite neighbourhood brasserie on December 24 for dinner, and for lunch and dinner on December 25. The Christmas à la carte menu includes specialty items, such as a fresh seafood platter, traditional roasted turkey breast and beef Wellington. La Capitale's regular à la carte menu will also be available. New Year’s Eve at La Capitale will feature a six-course set menu and live entertainment that includes a French/English singer, a two-man band on the contrabass and piano, as well as a DJ.

At Olea, the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day brunches are family friendly with live cooking stations and children’s activities.

Spa Specials

Special spa packages are also on offer, as well as a winter membership especially for the ladies.

Festive Getaway

For New Year’s Eve, customers can enjoy a one-night stay package, including full access to The Spa, New Year’s Eve dinner at La Capitale and New Year’s Day brunch at Olea. There is also the option to spend a little more time at Four Seasons Hotel Amman with a two-night stay that includes breakfast, full access to The Spa, a 50 per cent discount on any spa treatment from 9am until 1pm, as well as New Year’s Eve Dinner at La Capitale and New Year’s Day Brunch at Olea.

Four Seasons Gift Card

Four Seasons Gift Cards are available to purchase during the holiday season. The Gift Cards are redeemable for overnight stays, dining, spa treatments and more.

