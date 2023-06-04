Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites guests to celebrate summer at newly renovated FIVE Grill & Lounge

AMMAN — HYPERLINK "https://www.fourseasons.com/london/" \t "_blank"Four Seasons Hotel Amman is celebrating the summer with the opening of the newly renovated FIVE Grill & Lounge, an open yet sculpted space combined with a fresh colour scheme and a striking balance of nature’s greenery and dimmed lights.

Immersed within a tastefully curated spectrum of neutral hues, the ambience exudes an exquisite charm, expertly crafted through the comforting allure of plush searing nestled beneath the canopy roofs.

The restaurant overlooks the Fifth Circle along with an opulent cityscape contributing to the aesthetics. Bedouin-inspired canopies and independent trees resemble the vast desert shrubs with a modern twist. Tranquil and serene lounge music alleviates the ambience for early evening dining and later transcends into DJ music throughout the night.

The open kitchen was curated to allow the fragrances of live food preparation fused with exquisite tastes that elevate the dining experience.

FIVE Grill & Lounge represents the five human senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and hearing, which creates a wholesome experience in a quaint and warm atmosphere.

Natural and biophilic materials, like raw-cut marbles, enhance the dual nature of the space for dining and lounging.

The locally grown plants not only add to the aesthetics, but also serve a meaning to the space enhance the visual, thematic and sensory experience.

FIVE Grill & Lounge is 420 sq. m. and can accommodate 34 guests in the dining area and 64 guests in the lounge area.

Guests can order from a variety of snacks, sandwiches and wraps from the lounge area or delicious pastas and steak by the dining area combined with a special variety of mocktails and cocktails including the signature “5 o’clock” or the “Basil Lemonade”.