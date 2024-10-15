You are here

Four Seasons Hotel Amman Achieves Big Wins at HORECA Jordan 2024

14 Chefs, Servers and Housekeepers win medals and certificates

Oct 15,2024 - Last updated at Oct 15,2024

Four Seasons Hotel Amman is proud to announce that 14 of itstalented chefs, servers, and housekeepers played a prominent role at the 2024 Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Awards (HORECA) Jordan – the largest exhibition for the Hospitality and Food & Beverages Service industry in the region.

The Four Seasons Hotel Amman team took home 3 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 4 bronze medals and 2 certificates highlightingtheir skills and talents in a range of live competitions covering the hospitality, and food industry sectors.

The gold medal winners are Jamal Al Eqedat from La Capitale for the Meat Dish category; Murad Turjman from La Capitalefor the Art of Service category; and Mohammad Abu Ali from Housekeeping for his bed making talents. 

The silver medal winners are Mohammad Daoud from Olea for his Contemporary Jordanian Cuisine; Yassin Suliman from Oleafor the Pizza Challenge; Mahdi Sae'd from The Foyer Loungefor the Seafood Competition; and Odai Dardas from Housekeeping for his bed making talents. 

The bronze medal winners are Lujin Samaha from Pastry for the Best Éclair; Salah Kreshan from Pastry for the Best Macaron; Ahmed Abdel Qader for the Market Basket category; and Mohammad Abu Msalam from La Capitale for the PastaCompetition. 

Finally, the certificates were presented to Abdulla Azmi for the Tapas & Canapés category and Issam Saleem for the Baristacategory. 

Set atop the tallest of Amman’s seven hills, Four Seasons Hotel Amman is a beacon of elegance in the center of the city – and the first and only hotel in Jordan to receive the prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating for three-consecutive years.

