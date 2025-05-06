Financial Services Companies Association: The Sector is Under Strict Oversight and Trading is a Personal Responsibility

AMMAN — In a press statement issued on May 5, the Association — the professional body representing brokerage firms licensed by the Jordan Securities Commission — stressed that some of the circulated information lacks accuracy, distorts the sector’s image, and overlooks the legal and regulatory environment under which these companies operate.

The statement pointed out that the financial services sector operates under a comprehensive legal framework, including the Foreign Exchange Trading Regulation Law No. 1 of 2017 and the Securities Law, in addition to the instructions issued by the Jordan Securities Commission. This ensures that companies comply with the highest standards of professionalism and transparency.

The Association clarified that brokerage firms do not directly manage clients’ funds but instead provide licensed trading platforms that investors use based on their individual decisions. It added that any losses resulting from trading are the responsibility of the investor, which is clearly explained in the agreements signed with the clients.

The statement rejected comparisons between current brokerage firms and the fraudulent exchanges that were shut down following the events of 2008–2012, affirming that the nature of operations and regulatory oversight has completely changed, and such comparisons do not reflect the current regulatory reality.

The Association called on media outlets to verify information before publishing it and urged regulatory and media entities to fulfill their responsibilities in educating the public, especially amid attempts by some parties to mislead investors or influence their decisions with inaccurate information.

It also noted that it reserves its legal right to pursue anyone who spreads false information that harms the reputation of the sector or undermines the work of licensed companies and regulatory bodies.