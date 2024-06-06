You are here
Children’s Museum Jordan partners with Family Flavours, Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh Magazines
Jun 06,2024 - Last updated at Jun 06,2024
AMMAN — Raising awareness about the importance of learning through play is at the heart of a two-year-year agreement signed today by the Children’s Museum Jordan (CMJ), Family Flavours and Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh magazines.
“The partnership between Marji’ Publications and the Children’s Museum Jordan goes back several years and has witnessed an evolution to reflect strengthened cooperation highlighting our common core values,” explained the CMJ Director Sawsan Dalaq.
Dalaq pointed out at the signing ceremony that Al Marji’ Publication’s mission aligns with the museum's objectives in developing the skills of children through our exhibits and interactive programmes based on learning through play.
The CMJ director stressed that the museum is extremely proud to work with Al Marji’ Publications’ magazines which support and promote families in Jordan.
“This cooperation agreement continues a partnership spanning over 16 year,” said Publisher and Managing Director of Al Marji’ Publications Hind-Lara Mango, who produces both magazines. She noted
that the partnership witnessed collaboration at many different levels to promote the fundamental right of every child to explore, learn and play in safe spaces.
Through the magazine’s experts, and digital and social media platforms, the partnership with CMJ has evolved to witness different initiatives and programmes promoting family health and wellness.
Related Articles
With a focus on educational programmes and collaborative events to promote safe spaces and learning through play for families in Jordan, the
For the 6th consecutive year, Societe Generale de Banque — Jordanie (SGBJ) promotes its retail services through Al Marji’ Publications.
Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) has renewed its partnership for the sixth consecutive year with Al Marji’ Publications, which produces Jordan’s onl
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.