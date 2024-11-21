CFI and the Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) Renew their Partnership for the Fourth Consecutive Year

AMMAN — CFI Financial Group, the region's leading online trading provider, has officially renewed its sponsorship agreement with the Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) for the fourth consecutive year. This long-standing collaboration reflects CFI’s dedication to supporting the development of Jordanian basketball and furthering the success of the national team.

The renewal was formalized during a signing ceremony held on November 3rd at JBF headquarters in Amman, in the presence of key figures such as the CEO of CFI’s MENA region Mr. Louay Azar, JBF’s President Mr. Mohammed Alian, JBF’s Secretary Engineer Nabil Abu Atta, as well as legends of the national men’s basketball team and representatives from the media.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Jordan Basketball Federation for the fourth consecutive year,” said Louay Azar, CEO of CFI’s MENA region. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to excellence, achievement, and community impact—values that drive CFI’s mission to empower individuals and strengthen communities through meaningful partnerships. The JBF’s leadership in advancing Jordanian basketball and enhancing the nation’s sporting culture is a journey we are proud to support.”

Mr. Mohammed Alian, President of the Jordan Basketball Federation, expressed appreciation for CFI’s continued support: "I am pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with CFI for the fourth consecutive year, as it is one of the leading companies in the field of online trading and investment. This expanded partnership represents the highest standards of success in marketing and promoting the Federation’s activities and tournaments over the past years, affirming the success and sustainability of Jordanian basketball."

As part of the renewed agreement, CFI will sponsor the JBF’s activities for the next two seasons, ensuring continued support for the Federation’s programs, tournaments, and development initiatives. The Jordan Basketball Federation and CFI are both excited for the future of Jordanian basketball, confident that this partnership will play a significant role in the continued success of the sport in Jordan and the broader Middle East.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo.

Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees.

The company is a pioneer in AI-driven trading tools and applications. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL.

It proudly names Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

The group is also partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), demonstrating its commitment to promoting local culture and fostering community engagement. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.