BCI Jordan Sells Defence Subsidiary to Masdar to Focus on Retail and IoT Expansion

BCI Jordan has announced the sale of its public safety and defense subsidiary, BCI Defence, to Masdar, an investor in communication security and network solutions. This move signifies a strategic shift for BCI Jordan, underlining its intent to concentrate on expanding its retail and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors.

Since its inception in 2002, BCI Defence has played a pivotal role in the development of the technology sector in Jordan, particularly in public safety and defense. Its acquisition by Masdar, an investor in cybersecurity and communication infrastructure, promises to propel BCI Defence to new heights while enabling BCI Jordan to center efforts and resources toward growth areas in retail distribution and IoT solutions.

Labeeb Baransi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at BCI and LMSA Engineering, shared insights on the strategic shift, stating, "Selling BCI Defence allows us to focus our resources on expanding our presence in the retail market and the burgeoning field of mobile devices, IoT technologies, and Smart devices in Jordan. This move aligns with our strategy to drive growth and serve our customers more effectively."

Additionally, the sale will allow LMSA Engineering to focus on providing clean energy solutions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This sale marks a significant step in BCI Jordan's strategy to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, emphasizing areas where the company sees substantial growth potential. The decision to sell BCI Defence reflects BCI Jordan's commitment to optimizing its portfolio to better meet the demands of its target markets.

Masdar's Chairman, Abdul Majid Qassem, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, noting the strategic fit between BCI Defence’s capabilities and Masdar’s mission. He stated, "Acquiring BCI Defence enables us to offer best-in-breed services and solutions to tackle the ever-increasing threats facing digital infrastructures today. We are excited about the possibilities this investment offers."

With this strategic sale, BCI Jordan is poised to focus on leveraging its strengths in the retail and technology sectors, pursuing new opportunities for innovation and growth. The move underscores BCI Jordan's dedication to refining its business focus, aiming to achieve superior customer satisfaction and a stronger market position in the digital age.