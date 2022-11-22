Aqaba Container Terminal obtains Port Environmental Review System certificate for 3rd time

AMMAN — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) was recently awarded the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certificate for the third time in a row.

The certificate was granted by the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO).

ACT is the first port outside of Europe to obtain this certificate. It comes as a result of the company’s commitment towards fulfilling all the requirements of the certification process, this includes their environmental aspects, housekeeping, conformity review, best practices, policy statements, environmental report preparation and the legal regal requirements, responsibilities and resources. A panel took over five hours to audit ACT’s application, as they provided more than 59 recorded proofs of their practices.

ACT CEO Soren Jensen said: “We are very proud to have received the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certificate for the third time, as this indicates that our terminal operates in accordance with the highest standards in the region. I would also like to congratulate our team for their great efforts and support in complying with ACT’s environmental policies and helping us remain a sustainable EcoPort.”