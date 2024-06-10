Ahli Bank receives Commerzbank AG ‘STP’ Award for 2nd consecutive year

Jordan Ahli Bank (JAB) has once again been awarded the Straight-Through-Processing (STP) Award for 2023.

The award by Commerzbank AG, acknowledges the bank’s professionalism and outstanding efficiency in executing foreign currency bank transfers for customers and financial institutions at a rate of 97.4 per cent. On this occasion, Senior Representative of Commerzbank’s Rep.

Office in Amman Michael B. Gehrmann said “Every year, Commerzbank recognises a limited number of partners that meet very strict selection criteria for their excellence in processing payment orders through their accounts with us.

To this end, JAB has achieved the highest STP rate for payments among Commerzbank’s network in Jordan, earning it once again our STP Award for excellence in bank transfers for 2023.”

JAB General Manager and CEO Ahmad Hussein said “This award demonstrates JAB’s efficiency and affirms the quality of the payment services we deliver to our customers.”

He added, “As a key player within the banking industry, JAB is confident in its ability to offer the best and fastest remittances services to its clients thanks to exceptional cooperation with leading correspondent banks and the expertise of our employees in this field. Our steadfast commitment to working standards is evident through the continuous monitoring of the bank's performance in the area of STP payment and the development of additional investment plans."