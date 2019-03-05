Sall officially secures reelection

Senegal's President and candidate for the upcoming presidential elections Macky Sall greets his supporters as he arrives to attend his final campaign rally in Dakar, Senegal, on February 22 (Reuters file photo)

DAKAR — Senegalese President Macky Sall was officially declared winner of the February 24 election on Tuesday, after the constitutional council confirmed his reelection with 58 per cent of votes.

Provisional results announced by Senegal's official counting body last week showed Sall comfortably securing a second term without a run-off vote.

The council confirmed that opposition candidate Idrissa Seck had placed second with 21 per cent, while Ousmane Sonko came third with 16 per cent.

Sall had been tipped to win after a modernising first term that propelled the West African country's economic growth to more than 6 per cent — one of the highest on the continent.

Rights groups have criticised him for squeezing out rivals and the opposition rejected the results, but decided not to register an appeal.

More than 66 per cent of 6.7 million registered voters took part in the election.

Senegal has long been viewed as the region's most stable democracy, with peaceful transitions of power since it gained independence from France in 1960.