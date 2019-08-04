Deadliest recent mass shootings in the US

This videograb taken from the Twitter account of Derek Myers shows police officers walking behind police cordon following a mass shooting in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — Nine people were killed by a gunman in a mass shooting in the US state of Ohio early Sunday, hours after a shooting in Texas killed 20.

Here are of some of the other deadliest recent mass shootings in the United States:

Vegas concert: 58 killed

From his hotel, a 64-year-old retired accountant shoots down on a crowd attending an outdoor country music concert on October 1, 2017, killing 58 people and wounding around 550 before committing suicide. It is the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Florida club: 49 killed

A heavily armed gunman opens fire inside a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people. The attacker is killed in a shootout with police. He pledges allegiance to the Daesh group, which later claims responsibility.

Sandy Hook: 26 killed

A 20-year-old man with a history of mental health issues kills his mother in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 before blasting his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School and shooting dead 20 six- and seven-year old children and six adults. He commits suicide.

Texas church: 25 killed

A 26-year-old man who was court-martialed while in the Air Force shoots dead 25 worshippers during Sunday services and wounds at least 20 others at a Baptist church in the small rural community of Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio, Texas, on November 5, 2017. The shooter flees and is later found dead in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Florida high school: 17 dead

A 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was expelled for disciplinary reasons returns to the school in Parkland, Florida, and opens fire on February 14, 2018, killing 14 students and three adult staff members. The gunman's trial is expected to begin in January 2020.

California office party: 14 dead

A radicalised Muslim couple storm a Christmas office party at a social services centre in San Bernardino in December 2015 and gun down 14 people, wounding 22 others. They are shot dead by police.

Virginia Beach: 12 dead

A disgruntled engineer shoots dead 12 at a municipal building in this coastal city on May 31, 2019. The 40-year-old had worked for the public works department in Virginia Beach for about 15 years before carrying out the rampage at his workplace. He died in a gunfight with police.

California bar: 12 dead

On November 7, 2018, a 28-year-old US Marine Corps combat veteran opens fire in a crowded country music bar in California, killing 12 people. The assailant, a troubled former machine gunner who served a tour in Afghanistan, dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Colorado cinema: 12 dead

A young man wearing body armour opens fire in a movie theater showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado in July 2012. Twelve people are killed and 70 wounded. He is sentenced to life in prison.

Synagogue in Pittsburgh: 11 dead

On October 27, 2018, a 46-year-old gunman bursts into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg during Shabbat services, killing eleven people. He is indicted on 29 counts, some of which carry the death penalty.

High school in Santa Fe: 10 dead

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a revolver opens fire just as classes are starting at his school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18, 2018, killing ten people including eight students. The student, who authorities say used weapons legally owned by his father, is taken into custody on murder charges.