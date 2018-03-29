Catalan academic Ponsati granted bail in fight to avoid Spanish extradition

Catalonia’s former education minister Clara Ponsati and her lawyer Aamer Anwar are greeted by supporters after Ponsati was bailed following an extradition hearing in Edinburgh, Britain, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)

EDINBURGH/MADRID — Catalan academic Clara Ponsati, accused by Spain of rebellion for her role in Catalonia’s independence campaign, was granted bail by a Scottish court on Wednesday as she battles extradition, saying she was the object of political persecution.

Ponsati, a former Catalan education minister who is currently a professor at Scotland’s University of St Andrews, is one of the Catalan leaders being sought by the Spanish courts for organising a referendum on independence in October last year that was deemed illegal under Spanish law.

Also among them is the former head of the regional government, Carles Puigdemont, who has been detained in Germany. In a symbolic gesture of support, Catalonia’s parliament on Wednesday said it backed his right to again lead the region.

As Ponsati handed herself in at a Scottish police station to face charges, which also include one of misuse of public funds over the banned independence vote, her lawyer said Ponsati believed she would not get a fair trial in Spain.

“Clara remains defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back,” her lawyer Aamer Anwar said. “She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice.”

No guarantee

He read a statement which also thanked Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, herself a supporter of independence for Scotland from the United Kingdom, saying Scotland had been “a true friend to Catalonia in her darkest hours”.

Ponsati was later freed on bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, leaving to cheers from a throng of supporters outside waving the “estelada” Catalan independence flag.

“Clara wishes for me to state that these charges are politically motivated and a grotesque distortion of the truth. She cannot believe that she is being held responsible for the violence that took place on the day of the referendum,” Anwar said outside court.

“She believes... the only people that should be held responsible for the brutal violence [are] the Spanish police and the 6,000 state security forces who attacked the Catalan people on behalf of the Spanish government.”

Ponsati’s next hearing was set for April 12.