Belgian court sentences Paris suspect Abdeslam to 20 years in jail

Brussels - A Belgian court on Monday sentenced Salah Abdeslam, the last surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, to 20 years in prison for terrorism-related attempted murder over a shootout with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016.



The court passed the same sentence on Abdeslam's accomplice co-defendant Sofiane Ayari, saying there was no doubt about their involvement in extremism.

Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.