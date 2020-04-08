Woods enjoys Masters champions dinner 'quarantine style'

Golfer Tiger Woods (2nd right) with his girlfriend Erica Herman (left), his daughter Sam (2nd left) and his son Charlie (right) — at his South Florida home on Tuesday (AFP photo)

MIAMI — Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods had a relaxed dinner with loved ones on Tuesday instead of the Masters Champions Dinner he was once scheduled to host Tuesday at Augusta National.

The Masters has been postponed to November by the coronavirus pandemic, with Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, among those staying home to try and slow the spread of the deadly virus.

So instead of hosting past Masters winners at Augusta National, Woods had a meal at his South Florida home and tweeted a photo of himself with his "guests" — girlfriend Erica Herman, his daughter Sam and his son Charlie.

"Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family," Woods tweeted.

Woods was wearing his Masters green jacket with a red shirt, his typical final-round shirt, and the Masters champion's trophy, a replica of the course's famed clubhouse, on the table in front of him.

Food was only seen at the edges of the photo but it looked to be the same meal Woods said in February that he planned to serve at the Champions Dinner.

"Being born and raised in SoCal [Southern California], having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood," Woods said of his menu plans in a Masters conference call.

"I'm going back to what I had in 2006. So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it."

There was no sign of another treat Woods had put on a prior menu — milkshakes. He included those in 1998, the year after his first Masters and major win, to wash down his menu selection of cheeseburgers.

"I'm debating whether or not to have milkshakes as deserts because that was one of the most great memories — to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98."

With the Masters rescheduled for November 12-15, Woods could have the chance to host a true Champions Dinner at Augusta National on November 12.

Woods, 44, has not played since February, when he finished 82nd at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He skipped the Players Championship due to a back injury.

"There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now," Woods tweeted last month after the PGA Tour shut down due to the deadly virus outbreak.

"We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community."