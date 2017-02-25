Takriti drifts away with win as Kukhen brothers’ retire in first round

Othman Takriti on his way to winning the first round of the Jordan Drift Championship at the Service Park of the Dead Sea area on Friday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

DEAD SEA — Othman Takriti on Friday was crowned champion of the first round of the Jordan Drift Championship, organised by Jordan Motorsport held with the participation of 50 drivers from Jordan and Palestine at the Service Park of the Dead Sea area.

Takriti in his BMW E46 registered 373 points after winning the first, second and the best 13 cars’ heats, followed by Mohammed Fuqaha in his BMW E30 with 370 points and Abdullah Abu Hussein in his BMW E30 with 366 points.

With this first win, Takriti who collected the first 25 points of the championship said: “This is really exciting for me to start this season with a big win despite the solid competition. I will continue to train and hopefully I will be able to win the second round.”

The event witnessed the retirement of last year’s champion Mohammed Kukhen and his brother Omar.

Othman Naseef, Jordan Motorsport CEO said that the event was a success.

“We had around 5000 fans who followed closely the event and this number shows the level of interest by Jordanians to this kind of events. We will keep bringing surprises in this auto season so everyone can enjoy,” he said.

“Safety issues were our first priority and we are happy that ever driver had the chance to impress his fans and be safe at the same time,” he added.