Salman bags 2020 Junior Golf League title

By JT - Jan 26,2021 - Last updated at Jan 27,2021

AMMAN — Hamzeh Salman was crowned with the title of the 2020 Junior Golf League, while Salem Abdullat, the youngest Arab player, ranked second and Rayan Hassan took the third place.

The league’s activities took place at Ayla Oasis’ golf courses in Aqaba with several rounds cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

