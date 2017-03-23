Kukhens face battle in 2nd round of Jordan Drift Championship

AMMAN — The second round of Jordan Drift Championship kicks off on Friday with the participation of 38 drivers from Palestine, Egypt and Jordan at the SOFEX Racetrack in Marka.

Last year’s champion Mohammed Kukhen and his brother Omar will face a challenging second round after having had technical problems in the first round.

The burden will be on the winner of the first round Othman Takriti, who in his BMW E46 registered 373 points after winning the first, second and the best 13 cars’ heats.

Takriti is heading the standings with 25 points followed by Fuqaha (22) and Abu Hussein (20).

Mohammed Fuqaha came second in his BMW E30 with 370 points and Abdullah Abu Hussein settled in the third place in his BMW E30 with 366 points.

“We expect a lot of competition and challenge as drivers will be trying to win this crucial round and head to the third one with ease, which will not be easy. We have one driver from each Palestine and Egypt and this might create another challenge,” Othman Naseef, Jordan Motorsport CEO told The Jordan Times.

Drivers will be judged according to speed, angle and perfect track line (90 points), showmanship (5 points) and smoking tyres (5 points).