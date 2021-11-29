Jordan’s Qaradah wins gold at World Powerlifting Championship

AMMAN — Olympic powerlifting champion Omar Qaradah has added a World Championship title to his name at the World Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service. Qaradah, who took gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games this summer, made it an incredible double by lifting 174kg to clinch the -49kg weight title.

Vietnam’s Le Van Cong took the silver medal with a lift of 170kg, while India’s Parmjit Kumar finished third with a 158kg lift. Meanwhile, teammate Mohammed Al Shanti won a silver medal in the -49kg weight category for juniors. Next up for Jordan will be Asmaa Issa on Thursday, while Abdul Karim Khattab and Moataz Al Junaidi will appear on Saturday and Muhammad Al Shibli will conclude Jordan’s participation on Sunday.