Jordan’s Abu Samra returns in style

AMMAN —Veteran rally campaigner Marouf Abu Samra has returned to the Jordan National Rally Championship in style with a trailblazing victory in round one on Friday, according to the Jordan Motorsport Media Service.

Accompanied by navigator Malek Hariri in a Ford Fiesta R5, Abu Samra combined blistering pace with admirable control to steer his way to a 28-second victory from rising Omani star Abdullah Rawahi in a Subaru Impreza.

Rawahi is tipped to become the next big thing in Middle East rallying and he showed his calibre with an assured drive through testing Jordan Valley tracks, benefitting from the local knowledge of Jordanian co-driver Ata Al Hmoud.

Reigning champion Khaled Juma, with Imad Juma alongside him in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10, picked up useful championship points in third overall with Ihab Al Shurafa and Salameh Al Gammaz taking fourth and fifth respectively.

Qatar’s Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah marked his return to competitive action in Jordan with a credible finish in sixth. The next round of the championship will be held as part of the Jordan Rally weekend from April 25-27.