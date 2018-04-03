Jordanian boxers arrive in Khartoum for Arab championship

By JT - Apr 03,2018 - Last updated at Apr 03,2018

AMMAN — Jordan’s boxers have arrived in Sudan where they will compete at the Arab Boxing Championships in Khartoum until April 10, the Jordan Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The strong Jordanian delegation includes Olympic Preparations Programme fighters Hussein Ishaish, Ghassan Al Kesbeh, Yousef Ishiash, Mohammad Al Wadi, Ziad Ishiash, Ali Al Hindi, Udai Al Hindawi and Sami Nour Eldein, according to the statement.

The delegation will be managed by coaches Ezzeldein Aqqoun and Omar Al Majali.