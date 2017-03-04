Fares Nafash rolls over the competition at 4x4 Jordan Championship opener

Winners on the podium of the first round of the 4x4 Jordan Championship at the Dead Sea on Friday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

DEAD SEA — Fares Nafash on Friday was crowned champion of the first round of the 4x4 Jordan Championship, held with the participation of 47 drivers in an event that attracted more than 6000 fans of the challenging 4x4 auto event.

Nafash and co-driver Omar Sharkasi in their Jeep Cherokee ended the harsh and challenging track with 2m57s, followed by Hassan Najjar and co-driver Malek Najjar in their Jeep clocked 3m05s in the second place, while Ahmad Khattab and co-driver Mohammed Zou’bi in their Jeep Cherokee clocked 3m 06s in the third place.

According to Othman Nassef, Jordan Motorsport CEO the event proved to be a challenge and popular event which will attract more fans to this season’s calendar.

“We are happy that the event was able to attract such a huge number of fans who cheered their favourite driver especially against the muddy tip and the challenging rocky hill which stopped the best drivers from moving due to its natural obstacle that needed special cars,” Nassef said.

“It was a great idea to include such an event in the 2017 calendar and with 46 drivers from Jordan, Palestine and Saudi Arabia taking part we believe that the next round will even be bigger,” he added.

Drivers faced a 1km track filled with various rocky, sandy and clay obstacles and terrain using their off road and modified vehicles against time in accordance to FIA regulations.