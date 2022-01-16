Abu rouss on mission to break track records

Jordan’s Omar Abu Rouss broke the national Track and Field U-20 60-metre Indoor Sprint record with a time of 6.95 seconds at the Brigham Young University (BYU) Indoor Invitational in Provo, Utah, in the United States in December 2021, according to the Jordan Athletics Federation.

The BYU meet was held on December 9 and 10.

Abu Rouss first broke the Jordanian national record that was 7.23 seconds, in a time of 6.99 seconds in the semifinal.

Then he broke his own record again in the final. ‘I’m aiming to break the men’s 60m record soon, which now stands at 6.86 seconds,’ he told his mother, Alia Hammad, in an email, after the meet