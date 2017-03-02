AMMAN — The first round of the 4x4 Jordan Championship kicks off on Friday with the participation of 46 drivers from Jordan, Palestine and Saudi Arabia at the shores of the Dead Sea, Parking B area.

The first event which was included in the season 2017 calendar carries the title “Muddy Friday” and will be held for two days.

“This will be the first time we organise such a championship. Drivers will face a 1 km track and a host of obstacles that will test the skill of both the driver and machine,” Othman Naseef, Jordan Motorsport CEO, told The Jordan Times.

“The round will consist of one heat where drivers will try to overcome rocky, sandy and clay obstacles and terrain using their off road and modified vehicles against time in accordance of FIA regulations,” he added.

According to Naseef, the championship aims to adopt the skills of youth, guide them and give them the opportunity to show their talent.

“There are a lot of fans of such events in Jordan and this is their chance to show their talent to many people who are expected to come and watch it,” he said.

Only one driver from Saudi Arabia will take part.

“We have Majed Al Shamari and co-driver Jafar Kilani and 14 from Palestine meanwhile the rest are from Jordan,” Naseef said.