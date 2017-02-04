US-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault

Syrians carry an injured youth on a stretcher in the rebel-held area of Daraa, in southern Syria, on Saturday (AFP photo)

RAQQA PROVINCE/BEIRUT — An alliance of US-backed militias started a new phase of its campaign against the Daesh-held city of Raqqa on Saturday, aiming to complete its encirclement and sever the road to militant strongholds in Deir Ezzor province.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement the action was being undertaken with “increasing support from the [US-led] international coalition forces” through both air strikes and backing from coalition special forces on the ground.

The SDF, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, launched its multi-phased campaign aimed at encircling and ultimately capturing Raqqa in November. It is the main US partner in the fight against Daesh in Syria.

Fighting also raged between Daesh and Syrian government forces northeast of Aleppo, where the Syrian army is nearing the Daesh-held city of Al Bab, risking a confrontation with Turkish forces that are fighting the group in the same area.

The Syrian army captured a town from Daesh to the south of the city on Saturday, while the Turkey-backed forces captured one to its east, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Daesh is being fought in separate campaigns in Syria by the US-backed SDF, the Turkish army and the Syrian rebel groups it backs, and the Syrian army with help from the Russian air force and Iranian-backed militia.

A SDF commander told Reuters the forces had so far advanced a few kilometres in the latest phase, which aims to capture areas to the east of the city, including the highway linking it to Deir Ezzor province.

Deir Ezzor, which is almost entirely in Daesh hands, stretches all the way to the Iraqi border. A Kurdish military source told Reuters on Tuesday that the goals of this phase included capturing the main highway.

Several hundred US special forces soldiers have been supporting SDF operations against Daesh in northern Syria. France said in June that its special forces were advising rebels in the same area.

Representatives of the US-led coalition looked on as the statement declaring the start of the new phase was read out in a village in northern Raqqa province.

Phase three

This is the third phase of the Raqqa operation. The first phase targeted areas north of Raqqa city. The second, targeting areas to the west of the city, is ongoing, with SDF forces yet to capture the Daesh-held Euphrates dam.

Air strikes on Friday in Raqqa hit two bridges over the Euphrates River, hindering movement from the city southwards and killing six Daesh militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

US support for the SDF has been a point of tension with NATO ally Turkey, which views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party, a group that has fought a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.

The United States says it is providing training and material support only to Arab elements of the SDF. It supplied them last month with armoured vehicles for the first time to help in the Raqqa campaign.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week requesting the Pentagon, joint chiefs of staff and other agencies to submit a preliminary plan in 30 days for defeating Daesh.