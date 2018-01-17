You are here
UN Palestinian agency sees 'most severe' crisis ever after US freeze
By AFP - Jan 17,2018 - Last updated at Jan 17,2018
Ramallah - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces its worst funding crisis ever after the United States froze tens of millions of dollars in contributions, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The US has announced it will contribute $60 million to the programme budget. There is for the moment no other indication of possible funding," UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness told AFP.
"This dramatically reduced contribution results in the most severe funding crisis in the history of the agency."
The United States held back $65 million that had been destined for UNRWA on Tuesday, two weeks after President Donald Trump threatened future payments.
The State Department said $60 million of what had been a planned $125 million package would go through to keep the agency running, but the rest will be withheld for now.
UNRWA said the $60 million would keep schools and hospitals open for the time being, but noted that it was dramatically less than the $350 million Washington paid during 2017.
State Department officials insisted the decision was taken not to pressure Palestinian leaders but to encourage other countries to help pay for and reform UNRWA.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for UNRWA to be shut down althogether.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Jordan will only accept the suspension of UNRWA's humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian refugees once the Palestinians have the
AMMAN – UNRWA is still exerting all efforts to secure the necessary funds that would enable it to sustain its services, especially those rel
AMMAN – UNRWA schools will open on time after nearly three months of anticipation over the fate of its educational programme.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Opinion
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment