Turkey says its forces won't stay in Syria's Afrin region
By Reuters - Mar 19,2018 - Last updated at Mar 19,2018
Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army are deployed in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2018 (Reuters photo)
ANKARA - Turkish forces will withdraw from the Syrian border region of Afrin, leaving it to its “real owners”, once it has been cleared of “terrorists”, Turkey said on Monday.
Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies swept into the regional capital, also called Afrin, on Sunday, raising their flags in the town center and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign against the Kurdish YPG militia.
“We are not permanent there (in Afrin) and we are certainly not invaders. Our goal is to hand the region back to its real owners after clearing it of terrorists,” Bekir Bozdag, a deputy prime minister, told reporters.
