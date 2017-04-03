Trump tells Sisi US, Egypt will fight militants together

US President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, on Monday (Reuters photo)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump moved to reset US relations with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Monday after the prior Obama administration's strained ties, giving him firm backing and vowing to work together to fight militants.

"I just want to let everybody know in case there was any doubt that we are very much behind President Sisi. He's done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt," Trump said in an Oval Office meeting with the Egyptian leader.

The trip was Sisi's first official US visit since being elected president in 2014. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, never extended an invitation.

Obama froze aid to Egypt for two years after President Mohamed Morsi’s ouster in mid-2013 after mass protests against Islamist leader’s rule. Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member, had been elected the previous year.

The one-on-one meeting between Trump and Sisi, followed by a separate gathering with top aides, showed how intent the new US president is on rebooting the bilateral relationship and building on the strong connection the two presidents established when they first met in New York last September.

"I just want to say to, Mr President, that you have a great friend and ally in the United States, and in me," Trump said.

Sisi said he appreciated that Trump has been "standing very strong ... to counter this evil ideology."

While Trump noted the United States and Egypt "have a few things" they do not agree on, he made no public airing of US concerns about human rights in Egypt.

Rights groups have called for the release of Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American who works with street children and was arrested in May 2014 on human trafficking charges.

Hijazi has been held in custody for 33 months in violation of Egyptian law, which states that the maximum period for pretrial detention is 24 months.

Human rights groups have estimated that Sisi's government has detained at least 40,000 political prisoners.

Egypt has long been one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East, receiving $1.3 billion in US military aid annually. It is fighting an extremist insurgency in Sinai in which hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and police have been killed.

A US official said Sisi would find a White House ready to soften US criticism of Egypt on human rights and to work on counter-terrorism, but unwilling to provide additional aid to the most populous Arab nation.

"He's going to get an end to finger-wagging. We're not giving him any more money," said the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity before Sisi's meetings with Trump.

"He's going to be disappointed because he wants more assistance and he's not going to get it," the official added, saying it was not yet clear whether Egypt would escape a cut in its foreign aid as part of the Trump administration's plan to cut the overall State Department budget by 28.7 per cent.