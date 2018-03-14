You are here

Home » Region » Syria's Afrin cut off from water -U.N.

Syria's Afrin cut off from water -U.N.

By Reuters - Mar 14,2018 - Last updated at Mar 14,2018

BEIRUT  - The water supply to Syria's Afrin town has been cut off for a week after a change in control of a key dam, the U.N. office for humanitarian affairs said on Wednesday.

Fighting there has forced thousands of people to flee their homes within the northern Afrin region and towards government territory, it said. Turkey launched an offensive on Syria's Afrin in January, targeting Syrian Kurdish forces that control the region.

 

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
14 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.