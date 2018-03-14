You are here
Syria's Afrin cut off from water -U.N.
By Reuters - Mar 14,2018 - Last updated at Mar 14,2018
BEIRUT - The water supply to Syria's Afrin town has been cut off for a week after a change in control of a key dam, the U.N. office for humanitarian affairs said on Wednesday.
Fighting there has forced thousands of people to flee their homes within the northern Afrin region and towards government territory, it said. Turkey launched an offensive on Syria's Afrin in January, targeting Syrian Kurdish forces that control the region.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Mar 13, 2018
Mar 13, 2018
Mar 13, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment