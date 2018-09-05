Syrian and Russian warplanes pound Idlib before talks

Smoke blowing from a building on fire that was hit by reported Russian air strikes in the rebel-hold town of Jadraya, about 35 kilometres southwest of the city of Idlib, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT/ANKARA — Russian and Syrian jets hammered the last major rebel stronghold on Tuesday, days before leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey meet to discuss an expected Syrian government offensive that could spark a humanitarian disaster.

The warplanes bombarded countryside around Jisr Al Shughour on the western edge of the rebel enclave of Idlib after weeks of lull, killing 13 civilians but no fighters, a war monitoring group said.

Since Russia's entry into the war on his side in 2015, Bashar Assad and his other close allies, Iran and a group of regional Shiite militias it backs, have forced the rebels from a succession of bastions including Aleppo, Eastern Ghouta and Deraa.

A Syrian government minister said the siege of Idlib would probably be resolved by force. "Until now, military action is more likely than reconciliations," Reconciliation Minister Ali Haidar told Russia's Arabic-language Sputnik news agency.

Damascus uses the term "reconciliation" for the negotiated rebel surrenders that have taken place in some areas.

"Idlib is different from other regions because of the large numbers of fighters," Haidar said. "However we cannot say there is no gateway to reconciliation."

Turkey's Hurriyet daily reported that Turkish armed forces were reinforcing the Idlib border with M60 tanks, and Reuters television filmed a convoy heading towards the border.

Tuesday's air strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump warned Assad and his allies not to "recklessly attack" Idlib, saying that hundreds of thousands might die.

Human Shields

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed his comments, describing Idlib, where extremist insurgent factions dominate, as a "nest of terrorism". Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added: "We know that Syria's armed forces are preparing to resolve this problem."

Iran echoed that theme. "Terrorist groups [in Idlib] have mixed with the people," said Abbas Araqchi, deputy foreign minister, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

"They are using people as human shields."

Idlib's dominant rebel faction is Tahrir Al Sham, an extremist alliance spearheaded by Al Qaeda's former official affiliate in Syria, the Nusra Front, though other insurgent groups are also present.

Last week the UN envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said the Nusra Front and Al Qaeda, both of which the international body designates as terrorists, had an estimated 10,000 fighters in Idlib.