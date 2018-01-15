You are here
Suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 25, wounds 63, govt says
By Reuters - Jan 15,2018 - Last updated at Jan 15,2018
BAGHDAD - At least 25 people were killed and 63 wounded in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad on Monday, the Iraqi health ministry said on its Facebook page.
The attack targeted Aviation Square, a commercial area of Baghdad, the interior ministry said in a statement. It was carried out by two men who detonated vests packed with explosives, it said.
Iraq declared victory last month over the Islamic State group that took control of nearly a third of Iraq three years ago, but the militants continue to carry out attacks and bombings in different parts of the country.
