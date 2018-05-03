Palestinian shot by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza border dies

By AFP - May 03,2018 - Last updated at May 03,2018

A relative of 19-year-old Palestinian Anas Abu Aser cries during his funeral in Gaza city, on Wednesday, after he succumbed to his wounds inflicted by Israeli occupation forces during protests along the Gaza border the week before. (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — A 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli occupation forces during protests along the Gaza border last week died from his wounds on Thursday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces’ fire, since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began, to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

No Israelis have been injured.

Aser was shot east of Gaza City on April 27, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said.

the military’s use of live fire during the protests has drawn criticism and calls for an independent probe.

Israel claims it only opens fire when necessary to stop attacks, infiltrations and damage to the border fence.

It also alleges Hamas, the Islamist resistance movement that runs the Gaza Strip and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, is seeking to use the protests as “cover to carry out violence”.

Palestinians say protesters are being shot while posing no threat to heavily armed soldiers.

The protests are meant to last six weeks, ending in mid-May, around the time the United States will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

The move has deeply angered the Palestinians, who see the Israeli-annexed eastern sector of Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.