You are here
Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike after sentencing — wife
By AFP - Oct 29,2018 - Last updated at Oct 29,2018
Randa kisses her husband Khader Adnan who has been imprisoned 10 times by Israeli authorities for a total of about six years without charges (AP photo)
RAMALLAH — A Palestinian prisoner ended his hunger strike on Monday after an Israeli military court sentenced him to a year in prison, his wife said.
Khader Adnan has been in detention since last December so the sentence means he is expected to be released within two months.
Adnan began a hunger strike in early September against his detention but was given a one-year sentence Monday, his wife and lawyer said.
“The judge’s decision to sentence him for a year was based on my husband’s bad health situation as a result of his hunger strike,” said his wife Randa.
Israeli authorities confirmed the sentence and said in a statement that the military court convicted him of having been an active member of the banned Islamic Jihad organisation, after he pleaded guilty in a plea bargain.
Adnan has staged protests during previous stints in Israeli jails.
In 2012 he went on hunger strike for 66 days in protest against a term of internment without trial, what the Israelis call “administrative detention”.
In 2015 he went without food for over 50 days after another arrest.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Opinion
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Oct 29, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment