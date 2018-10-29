Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike after sentencing — wife

You are here

By AFP - Oct 29,2018 - Last updated at Oct 29,2018

Randa kisses her husband Khader Adnan who has been imprisoned 10 times by Israeli authorities for a total of about six years without charges (AP photo)

RAMALLAH — A Palestinian prisoner ended his hunger strike on Monday after an Israeli military court sentenced him to a year in prison, his wife said.

Khader Adnan has been in detention since last December so the sentence means he is expected to be released within two months.

Adnan began a hunger strike in early September against his detention but was given a one-year sentence Monday, his wife and lawyer said.

“The judge’s decision to sentence him for a year was based on my husband’s bad health situation as a result of his hunger strike,” said his wife Randa.

Israeli authorities confirmed the sentence and said in a statement that the military court convicted him of having been an active member of the banned Islamic Jihad organisation, after he pleaded guilty in a plea bargain.

Adnan has staged protests during previous stints in Israeli jails.

In 2012 he went on hunger strike for 66 days in protest against a term of internment without trial, what the Israelis call “administrative detention”.

In 2015 he went without food for over 50 days after another arrest.

