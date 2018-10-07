Palestinian kills two Israelis in West Bank shooting

Protesters throw stones and molotov cocktails at Israeli forces in the village of Shuwaykah where the man who shot dead two Israelis earlier used to live, in the occupied West Bank, on Sunday (AFP photo)

BARKAN INDUSTRIAL ZONE, Palestinian Territories — A Palestinian shot dead two Israelis and wounded another at an Israeli settlement's industrial zone in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group said it was a "natural response" to Israeli crimes in Gaza, occupied Jerusalem and Khan Al Ahmar, a bedouin village in the West Bank slated for demolition.

Since the attack was allegedly carried out by a Palestinian employed at the Barkan industrial zone, questions were raised over whether he knew the victims and over the motivation behind the shooting.

The 23-year-old Palestinian used a homemade gun, known locally as a “Carlo”, according to Conricus, in the apparent “lone-wolf attack”.

Troops were searching for the suspected perpetrator, Conricus said.

Palestinians often face tough choices in finding employment under Israeli occupation, especially in the economically struggling West Bank. They resort to working in Israeli housing units to secure steady income.

Some Israeli media reported the suspect had been recently fired from his job at the site, raising speculation the attack may have been motivated by a personal vendetta.

Israeli occupation forces, however, said the alleged shooter was still employed at the site as of Sunday, but noted he had been away from work in recent days.

A wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis, predominantly settlers, broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.

Israel housing units are considered illegal under international law and major stumbling blocks to peace as they are built on Palestinian land.

The Israelis blame Palestinian violence, “incitement” and intransigence for the lack of progress in peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Israeli violations had hurdled negotiations in the eyes of the Palestinians as well as mediating international parties, except the US.

US President Donald Trump, late in 2017, recognised the occupied city of Jerusalem as Israel’s “eternal” capital. The move was ill-regarded by the rest of the world, including the European Union, as a violation of the peace effort.