Palestinian journalist shot at Gaza protest dies of wounds

By AFP - Apr 25,2018 - Last updated at Apr 25,2018

People carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, who died of wounds from Israeli occupation forces bullets while covering a protest along the Gaza-Israel border, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — A Palestinian journalist shot two weeks ago by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza border has died, Palestinian sources said on Wednesday, the second journalist killed by Israel in a month of protests.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 25, was shot on April 13 while covering protests along the Gaza border for Palestinian media.

The Gaza health ministry announced he had died after receiving treatment inside Israel, which the Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv confirmed.

His brother Diaa told AFP they were preparing to transfer the body to Gaza for his funeral.

Abu Hussein worked for Radio Shaab, a well-known radio station seen as close to the left-wing Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) party, as well as being a photographer for a local news agency.

Abu Hussein was shot by Israeli occupation forces in the stomach while covering protests near Jabalia in northern Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said.

Images from the day appear to show him wearing a press helmet in the moments after he was shot.

Israel did not immediately comment on the incident.

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said in a statement it held the Israeli authorities "fully responsible for this crime" and called for prosecutions.

Abu Hussein is the second journalist to have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since March 30, after photographer Yasser Murtaja was killed on April 6 while covering the protests.

Abu Hussein's death brought the toll of Palestinians in Gaza killed by Israeli occupation fire since March 30 to 41.

Most of the Palestinians killed by Israel since the start of "March of Return" protests on March 30 were shot by snipers on the border, while a few others were killed by Israeli occupation artillery or air strikes.

No Israelis have been injured.

The deaths have led to calls for investigation from the United Nations, European Union and others, but these have been rejected by Israel.

Israeli occupation forces say it only opens fire in self-defence or to stop protesters attempting to breach the barrier separating the territory from Israel.

The return march protests are calling for Palestinians to be allowed to return to their historic homes, from which they were forced to flee amid mass expulsions surrounding the creation of Israel.