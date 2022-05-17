Jerusalem archbishop condemns Israeli forces raid at journalist's funeral

By AFP - May 17,2022 - Last updated at May 17,2022

Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklel from a church towards the cemetary, during her funeral procession in Jerusalem, on Friday (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — The Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem on Monday strongly criticised Israel's "police invasion" last week of a Christian hospital ahead of the funeral of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The veteran journalist was shot dead during an Israeli forces raid in the West Bank. Palestinians and the TV network said Israeli forces killed her, while Israel said Palestinian gunfire may be to blame.

Anger over her death was compounded Friday when baton-wielding Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem beat pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh's coffin which was covered by a Palestinian flag.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, on Monday condemned "Israel's police invasion and disproportionate use of force" at St Joseph's Hospital, where her body was being held.

At a press conference at the hospital, he criticised Israeli forces for "attacking mourners, striking them with batons, using smoke grenades [and] shooting rubber bullets".

Israeli forces had stormed the hospital, "disrespecting the church, disrespecting the health institute, disrespecting the memory of the deceased, and forcing the pallbearers to almost drop the coffin", said Pizzaballa, speaking on behalf of the bishops of the Holy Land.

The hospital is owned by the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, a French-founded congregation that has been present in former Palestine and Israel for nearly 200 years.

Chaotic scenes

Israeli authorities have vowed to investigate the chaotic incident, which was broadcast live worldwide and sparked widespread condemnation including from the United States, European Union and United Nations.

Those calls echoed global demands for an impartial probe into the death of Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, who Al Jazeera said was killed by Israel "deliberately" and "in cold blood".

Israel’s army has said it was not yet clear if she was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire or by Israeli sniper fire aimed at nearby fighters in the West Bank flashpoint district of Jenin.

Israeli occupation authorities have meanwhile offered a series of explanations for the unrest on the day of her funeral. In an Israeli forces video, an officer is seen telling the crowd that the procession would not commence until the crowd stopped “nationalistic”, or Palestinian, chants.

Israeli forces frequently crack down on individuals publicly expressing their Palestinian identity, including by waving the flag.

They have also said they were compelled to act to uphold the plans for the funeral agreed with the family, which were being disrupted by a “mob” made up of some “300 rioters”.

The Abu Akleh family has categorically rejected the Israeli forces version of events, stressing that officers stormed the procession in response to the Palestinian flags and chants.

‘No flags, no chanting’

The late journalist’s brother Anton Abu Akleh told AFP on Monday that Israeli forces had called him the night before the funeral to insist there should not be “any Palestinian flags, no slogans and no chanting”.

“I hope there will be some stand against this savage action,” he said, calling for accountability after the raid.

St Joseph’s Hospital Director Jamil Kousa told AFP that he had spoken to Israeli forces outside the hospital on Friday and pleaded that the procession be allowed to go ahead “peacefully”.

Kousa said Israeli forces had warned that if mourners shouted Palestinian national “chants” or waved flags, the procession would be blocked.

Kousa also commented on Israeli forces claims that members of the procession had hurled rocks at officers, saying: “You could see that maybe... five stones or objects were thrown, but it is not as they describe it.”

When they cleaned the grounds after the police raid, Kousa said, the number of Israeli-fired rubber bullets found far surpassed the few stones collected.