Israeli jets strike position in Gaza after alleged gunfire — statement

By AFP - Jul 19,2022 - Last updated at Jul 19,2022

Fires are seen following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Saturday. Israeli warplanes struck a weapons manufacturing facility in the Gaza Strip, the occupation army said, after reported rocket fire against Israeli territory (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — The Israeli occupation army said it launched strikes on Tuesday on a position belonging to the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli occupation army said on Twitter that fighter jets were striking a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip following the firing of a bullet from the coastal enclave.

A witness in Gaza's Beit Hanoun area told AFP they saw multiple strikes on a security site controlled by Hamas, the militant group which rules the enclave.

The latest strikes come after Israeli warplanes targeted a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in response to rocket fire from the enclave, the military said.

That exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden had visited Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned Saturday's strikes, which the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said caused no injuries.

WAFA said Israeli missiles were fired at two locations, one "near a tourist resort", where nearby houses were severely damaged.

In further retaliation, Israel announced late Saturday it was suspending a decision to increase the number of permits granted for Gazans to work in Israel..

The quota was raised before Biden's visit by 1,500 permits, allowing 15,500 Gazan workers into Israel.

Impoverished Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Iran-backed Hamas seized power from the secular Fateh movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.