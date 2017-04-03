You are here
EU sees no future for Assad in Syria — foreign ministers
By AFP - Apr 03,2017 - Last updated at Apr 03,2017
Members of the Syrian government forces march near the town of Qumhanah in the countryside of the central province of Hama on Saturday (AFP photo)
LUXEMBOURG — President Bashar Assad has no future in post-conflict Syria but his fate is ultimately up to the Syrian people, EU foreign ministers said Monday in response to an apparent shift in US policy.
The United States and the European Union have consistently demanded Assad stand down in any peace deal.
But last week Washington signalled it would no longer focus on Assad's ouster as it concentrates on the wider fight against terror groups such as the Daesh terror group.
Asked what this meant for EU policy, bloc foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said she believed it "would be impossible" to return to the status quo in Syria.
After nearly seven years of war, "it seems completely unrealistic to believe that the future of Syria will be exactly the same as it used to be in the past", Mogherini said as she arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.
"But this is for the Syrians to decide, that is clear... any solution that can be acceptable by all Syrians, we will support it."
The foreign ministers later endorsed a statement which noted: “The EU recalls that there can be no lasting peace in Syria under the current regime.”
It said some 13.5 million Syrians were now in need of humanitarian assistance inside Syria while another five million had sought refuge in neighbours, such as Turkey and other regional countries.
Mogherini on Tuesday co-hosts with the United Nations a two-day conference on Syria’s future in Brussels focused on the disastrous humanitarian situation in the country after a war which has claimed more than 320,000 lives.
Mogherini stressed that this was part of efforts to prepare properly for the end of the war while UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva continued to search for a peace settlement and Russia and Turkey brokered talks between Damascus and the rebels on a ceasefire.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he believed the changed United States position was certainly “more realistic”, as to insist that Assad must step down from the start would only result in deadlock.
“But there is one thing which cannot happen — that a dictator who committed horrible crimes in the region remains untouched,” Gabriel said.
The UN peace talks should continue with the aim of producing a “new constitution, elections and a new and democratic government”, he said.
“This cannot be abandoned or subordinated to the conflict against Islamic State,” he added.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault for his part said there had to be a genuine political transition to a new Syria.
“France does not believe for an instant that this new Syria can be led by Assad,” he said.
Related Articles
LUXEMBOURG — The European Union on Monday strongly condemned Russia for the bombardment of the Syrian city of Aleppo, saying air strikes by
RIYADH/DUBAI — Saudi Arabia and Iran announced they would attend international talks in Vienna on Friday on the war in Syria, in the first m
STRASBOURG, France — The EU unveiled an ambitious plan Tuesday to support the reconstruction of war-torn Syria, calling it a “dividend” to e
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 03, 2017
Apr 03, 2017
Apr 03, 2017
Apr 03, 2017
Opinion
Apr 03, 2017
Apr 03, 2017
Apr 03, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Comments
NWA (not verified)
Tue, 04/04/2017 - 02:18
MORE REALISTIC ,THE WORLD SEES NO FUTURE FOR EUEPP,NOR FACIST IMMORAL EMPIRE,NOR HOMOSEXUALS,NOR LIARS,
NOR UNSOLICITED BANK DEBTS,NOR THE CIA,NOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE,INFACT WHO EVER BELIEVES THESE MORONS,
NEED A PROPER BRAIN CHECK,BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE 8-O
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Tue, 04/04/2017 - 01:16
HAS EU DECIDED TO JOIN THE FORCES OF DISUNITY IN THE BLOODY SYRIAN WAR?. I DO NOT THINK THAT ANY COUNTRY HAS ANY RIGHT TO DECIDE WHO RULES WHO IN ANY COUNTRY. EU HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY REASONABLE, PRAGMATIC, NON WAR-LIKE AND IN FACT THE FATHER OF OF LIBERTY AND FREEDOM AND TAKING SIDES AND BECOMMING THE LEADER OF REGIME CHANGE. YES I DO JOIN EU IN CONDEMING ASSAD AS WELL AS THE WAR LORDS FIGHTING AND KILLING AS WELL TO OVERTHROW ASSAD BUT THIS IS NOT THE SOLUTION TO THIS BLOODY CRISIS THAT SHOULD BE STOPPED. IN FACT THIS IS THE ONLY POLICY THAT I DO AGGREE WITH TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE SYRIAN PEOPLE TO ELECT THEIR LEADER AS THEY WISH LIKE WE DO IN USA, EUROPE AND THE REST OF THE DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY ANY WHERE IN THE WORLD. NO MATTER HOW WE LOOK AT IT, ASSAD DID NOT START THIS BRUTAL WAR BUT RATHER RESPONDING HIS JOB TO MAINTAIN LAW AND ORDER. HE IS NOT THE WORST DICTATOR IN THAT REGION SO WH IS THE JUDGE AND THE JURRY HERE. I HOPE THAT BRIXIT WILL NOT WILL NOT DILUTE THE BEST MORAL FABRIC THAT I RESPECT ON EARTH WHICH HAS THE TAP ROOT IN EUROPE.
Add new comment