Egypt president hails ‘new chapter’ in Russia relations

By AFP - Oct 17,2018 - Last updated at Oct 17,2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi shake hands during a signing ceremony following their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)

SOCHI, Russia — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Wednesday said he welcomes a “new chapter” in relations with Moscow after signing a strategic agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The deal “opens up a new chapter in our cooperation” and “will take it towards new horizons”, Sisi said in translated comments.

The two signed the agreement in the presence of ministers in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin said the talks “were held in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere”.

The leaders “discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations as well as key international and regional problems”, he said.

The talks were overshadowed by an attack on a college in Crimea in which at least 17 were killed and more than 40 injured.

Moscow initially described it as a “terrorist attack” before investigators reclassified it as a mass shooting.

Investigators said the shooting was carried out by a teenage student who killed himself.

Putin called for a minute’s silence for the victims.

Relations between Russia and Egypt have strengthened in recent years despite the 2015 bombing of a Russian airliner by jihadists.

The plane was carrying holidaymakers from a Red Sea resort that killed all 224 on board, a devastating blow to Egypt’s tourist industry.

In December the countries signed an agreement for Russia to build Egypt’s first nuclear power station.

In April this year, a flight from Moscow to Cairo marked the relaunch of direct flights between Russia and Egypt. Flights had been suspended after the 2015 plane bombing.

Charter flights to Egyptian resorts once popular with Russians remain suspended, however.

“We considered the question of full restoration of air links... and noted that our Egyptian friends are doing all they can to ensure security,” Putin said.

“We will strive to restart charter flights in the near future.”