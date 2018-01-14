Car bomb wounds Hamas official in Lebanon: military source

SIDON/LEBANON - An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon on Sunday, military and medical sources told AFP.

"A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan," a military source said.

An AFP journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle in a parking lot. A medical source at the scene told AFP that Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital.