Abbas eyes Paris summit after UN slams Israeli settlements

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (centre) delivers a speech during an event ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Saturday (Anadolu photo)

RAMALLAH, Palestine — The Palestinian president said on Tuesday that he hopes an upcoming Mideast conference in France will set a timetable for independence after the UN delivered a harsh rebuke over the construction of Israeli settlement units in lands claimed by the Palestinians.

Israel is meanwhile advancing plans for thousands of new settler units in east Jerusalem despite the UN Security Council resolution. The Palestinians want to make that part of the city their future capital.

The United States broke with past practice and allowed the Security Council to condemn Israeli settlement units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

“The decision lays the foundation for any future serious negotiation... and it paves the way for the international peace conference slated to be held in Paris next month,” President Mahmoud Abbas said early Tuesday in his first public remarks since the UN vote.

“We hope this conference comes up with a mechanism and timetable to end the occupation,” Abbas told a meeting of his Fatah party. “The [resolution] proves that the world rejects the settlements, as they are illegal.”

On January 15, days before President Barack Obama leaves office, France is expected to host a conference where dozens of countries may endorse an international framework for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposes such a move, saying it would undermine the negotiating process.

Netanyahu has repeatedly called on Abbas to meet for direct talks without preconditions. Abbas has refused unless Israel first ends settlement construction.

Despite the UN resolution condemning settlements, Jerusalem Municipality is set to approve thousands of new settler units in the eastern sector of the city this week. The Jerusalem District Zoning Committee is convening on Wednesday to discuss approving fresh construction in that part of the city, the pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom reported.

“We remain unfazed by the UN vote, or by any other entity that tries to dictate what we do in Jerusalem,” Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Meir Turgeman, who heads the zoning committee, told the paper this week. “I hope the Israeli government and the new US administration will support us, so we can make up for the lack [of construction] during the eight years of the Obama administration.”

Netanyahu was outraged by the UN Security Council resolution and has declared a number of steps in response to the measure, which passed 14-0 with an American abstention.

Israel summoned ambassadors from council members, including the US, to protest. Netanyahu is recalling his nation’s ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations and canceling a planned January visit to Israel by Senegal’s foreign minister. He also ended Israeli aid programmes to the African country.