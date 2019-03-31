Zarqa mayor announces resignation citing health issues

AMMAN — Islamist Zarqa Mayor Ali Abul Sukkar on Saturday announced his resignation from his post, citing health-related reasons via a statement to media outlets.

Abul Sukkar’s resignation is expected to be officially registered at the municipality’s bureau in implementation of legal requirements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

When a mayor steps down for any reason, the second leading mayoral candidate in terms of votes assumes the position, said Hussein Muhaidat, director of the councils at the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and the adviser to the minister.

Muhaidat added that the law stipulates that the resignation has to be registered at the bureau of the municipality to take effect, which in turn officially informs the ministry to proceed with legal procedures.

Muhaidat added that until the resignation officially takes effect, the vice president will run the municipality’s works until legal proceedings are completed.

When the resignation legally takes effect, Emad Momani, who was the second-ranked mayoral candidate, will head the Zarqa Municipality for the municipal councils’ remaining tenures.