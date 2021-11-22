Zarqa man leads initiative to repair streets

Hussam Abbas, who started an initiative to repair streets, is seen before (top) and after road repairs in this combo image (Photo courtesy of Hussam Abbas)

AMMAN — Hussam Abbas, a 28-year-old Jordanian man from Zarqa, has started an initiative to repair streets in the Zarqa Governorate.

Abbas studied interior design and has been working in construction and plastering his whole life.

“I started volunteer work in 2011 and volunteered with an organisation to do events for orphans.I then started making content on social media as a painter and photographer/videographer, but stopped during lockdown due to the pandemic,” Abbas told The Jordan Times during an interview.

Abbas noted that hehas had the idea for the repairing initiative for a long time.

“I officially started the initiativesix months ago by myself, but I currently have more people helping every now and then,” he noted.

“I started this because I like doing everything by myself. Instead of waiting for the municipality or the authorities to come and fix something, I can fix it myself,” Abbas said.

Abbas added that the goal behind his initiative is “to change our culture and the way people think”.

Abbas said that he has faced many challenges during his repairs. “The inability to close the road or the street and the presence of cars is the biggest problem I face during my work. Transporting and preparing materials is difficult as well because I do not have the right tools, but we manage,” he continued.

“I started this campaign at my own expense, but day by day, my audience grew on social media, and people and companies started to offer money to help,” Abbas added.

“If we want our country to prosper and get better, we must start with ourselves,” he said.