Young Jordanian makes a career out of recycling

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Jun 14,2022 - Last updated at Jun 15,2022

Mutaz Hoshan, a Jordanian university student, recycles old rusted copper and steel to make vintage and colourful knives and swords for decoration purposes (Photo courtesy of Mutaz Hoshan)

AMMAN — Recycling old rusted copper and steel transformed a young Jordanian’s hobby into a solid source of income.

Mutaz Hoshan, a 21-year-old Jordanian university student from Irbid, decided to go the extra mile to make the best use of scrap material from old vehicles.

Given his family’s experience in bladesmithing, he started collecting steel and copper from industrial zones with the aim of making swords of his own.

“My dad and my grandfather were in swords making business. “However, making them out of recycled material requires a different process,” Hoshan told The Jordan Times.

The process comprises of heating raw materials to reshape them. Then comes forging, bending and cutting the raw materials, either copper or steel, he said

“We leave it to cool-off for a couple of days before we start sharpening knives and swords,” he added

He added that his customers, the majority of whom live abroad, prefer vintage and colourful knives for decoration purposes.

Mutaz said he lives by the old saying: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”