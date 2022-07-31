Workshop on marine environment, diving tourism held

AMMAN — The Aqaba Diving Association (ADA) has organised a joint workshop in cooperation with the Chamber of Diving and Water Sports (CDWS) in Egypt to raise awareness of the marine environment and diving tourism in the Red Sea, ADA President Khamash Yasin said on Saturday.

Yasin said that the association, established in 2010, aims to enhance the quality of diving in Aqaba and improve the level of services offered to clients, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that members of the association include 170 divers, 33 diving centres and 52 Jordanian trainers. Aqaba Marine Park Director Khaled Abu Aisheh said that the opening of their park in 2020 is considered “a turning point” in the coastal administration approach, in terms of applying biosphere principles.

Undersecretary of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism Mohammed Amer said that the Red Sea is a "treasure that is second to none", which led the ministry to establish CDWS in 2007 to improve diving criteria and maintain the unique environment of the Red Sea.