Workshop explores trade, investment opportunities in Jordan, US

Secretary of State of Nebraska Robert Evnen, Jordan Chamber of Commerce Nael Kabariti and members of a US delegation and other guests during a workshop on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) on Wednesday organised a workshop bringing together local companies with a US trade delegation from Nebraska, with talks focusing on investment opportunities and economic cooperation.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti highlighted the role of the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) in advancing trade cooperation between the Arab world and the US, lauding the US’ ongoing support for the Kingdom in various fields.

Highlighting the challenges tied to the pandemic, he emphasised the need for joint action to expand the trade balance between the countries and increase investments and knowledge exchange.

Urging the guest delegation to support the Kingdom’s investment opportunities, he said that "Jordan is a gateway to other countries, especially Iraq, Syria and the Gulf states".

Kabariti noted that “the world is about to enter a new global system after the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be completely different in terms of the emergence of new economic powers competing for controlling the new world”.

In this regard, he said that the biggest competition will be on food security, noting that the US is the world's largest food basket.

The JCC chief called on the delegates to benefit from the investment and economic opportunities available in the Kingdom and the availability of "infrastructure and stimulating modern laws", in addition to the free trade agreements connecting the Kingdom with various global economic blocs.

Secretary of State of Nebraska Robert Evnen said that the visit to Jordan has shown the Kingdom’s public and private sectors’ entrepreneurship and innovation, notably in the agriculture field, expressing the delegation's keenness to advance partnerships that could serve both sides.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Investment Zaher Qatarneh urged the private sector in Nebraska to explore available opportunities in the Kingdom, conclude agreements and build trade and investment partnerships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also highlighted the importance of free trade agreements that have eased Jordanian products access to more than 1.5 billion consumers worldwide.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Amman Michael Hankey stressed the importance of establishing trade partnerships between Amman and Nebraska, mainly in food security-related fields, noting that the state produces a wide range of food commodities, and calling for leveraging its agriculture expertise.

The deputy US ambassador said that Nebraska managed to overcome water scarcity through utilising modern agricultural tools and developing technological solutions, noting that Jordan can benefit from these solutions to overcome its water shortage.

David Hamod, president and CEO of NUSACC, drew attention to enhancing cooperation between the Jordanian companies and their counterparts in Nebraska, stressing the need to utilise the available trade and investment opportunities.

Jordan's exports to the US during the January-November period of 2021 grew by 34.6 per cent to reach JD1.460 billion, compared with JD1.085 billion during the same period of 2020.

Hmoud said that the visit aims to sign partnerships with Jordan to serve both countries, stressing that Jordanian companies' access to Nebraska means benefiting from various advantages in 50 other markets within the US.