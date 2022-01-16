You are here

Home » Local » Working hours at public institutions to start at 10am Monday—PM

Working hours at public institutions to start at 10am Monday—PM

By JT - Jan 16,2022 - Last updated at Jan 16,2022

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday decided to delay the start of work in ministries and public departments until 10am due to the prevailing weather conditions on Monday.

Under the decision, governors are authorised to take the necessary decisions in their respective governorates depending on the weather conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.