You are here
Working hours at public institutions to start at 10am Monday—PM
By JT - Jan 16,2022 - Last updated at Jan 16,2022
Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh
AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday decided to delay the start of work in ministries and public departments until 10am due to the prevailing weather conditions on Monday.
Under the decision, governors are authorised to take the necessary decisions in their respective governorates depending on the weather conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 15, 2022
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.