WeRise, game app promoting gender equality in MENA, launched

UN Women Regional Director for Arab States Susanne Mikhail Eldhagen speaks during the launch of WeRise, a game application, in Amman on Wednesday (Photo by Mays Ibrahim Mustafa)

AMMAN — UN Women has launched a new game application called WeRise, developed by more than a 100 young volunteers from six Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries on Wednesday.

The volunteers from Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia and Jordan developed this app, under the framework of the UN Women’s regional programme, “Men and Women for Gender Equality” and with the support of the governments of Sweden and the Netherlands “to question gender stereotypes and change attitudes towards discriminatory gender roles in the MENA region”, according to UN Women.

WeRise, available in English and Arabic, is an “edutainment” app, featuring many games that will allow players to learn about gender equality in various fields, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. They can also access interactive blogs and engage in discussions about gender equality.

During the launch event, UN Women Regional Director for Arab States Susanne Mikhail Eldhagen described youth as “a repository for the progress of societies across the Arab region”.

The app will contribute in making youth around the world “stronger agents of change” by equipping them with further knowledge on gender equality, she said, stressing UN Women’s belief in the role of youth in creating more “inclusive and as a result more prosperous” communities.

Elghagen also noted that “edutainment is a globally rising industry, expected to grow to $8.1 billion in the next 10 years”.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark Expressed hope that the WeRise game app would contribute in engaging more young men and women in action, promoting gender equality Jordan and across the MENA region.

“It’s encouraging to see the creativity in using gaming as a platform to educate, raise awareness and foster discussions on gender roles and stereotypes,” she added.

The event concluded with a live gamification session, during which guests competed by answering questions on gender equality and women’s achievements and trophies were awarded to the top three winners.